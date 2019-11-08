Eastbourne’s MP has let down the town’s Leave voters

From: Barbara Langridge

Marine Road

So now we know – our MP, Stephen Lloyd’s mask has slipped and he is showing his true colours.

As soon as a General Election was announced he re-joined the Lib Dems and plans to campaign for remain and to cancel Brexit.

He doesn’t care about the constituents of Eastbourne and how they voted in the referendum, he only cares about his job.

If he hadn’t re-joined the Lib Dem party, presumably they would have put their own candidate in and the vote would be split between his Independent party and the Lib Dems.

I only hope the 57 per cent of Eastbourne voters who voted to leave, turn out on December 12 - whatever the weather, to vote for the Conservatives, who DO believe in respecting the result of the Referendum and passionately want to deliver it.