Eastbourne’s bus service is terrible!

From: Mrs J Aylett

Crawley Crescent

The gentleman from Stagecoach complaining about bus shelters facing the wrong way should look closer to home for real problems.

The Stagecoach service in Eastbourne is terrible! The Loop, which at one time ran every 15 minutes, then every 20 minutes, now runs every half hour!

Consequently, the buses are full up.

Old people and mums with buggies can’t go upstairs and it’s difficult trying to fit in appointments at the DGH or in town. I had an appointment in town which lasted three quarters of an hour, but I was out for three hours because of the buses. I’m sure I’m not the only elderly person who is dreading the winter, waiting around in the cold and rain waiting for buses. The Loop covers all the out-of-town retail parks, the town centre and DGH. It should be a priority route with buses back to every 15 minutes. Then they could go back to being single deckers.