Eastbourne pavements: most people are very considerate

From: Mike Thompson
Binsted Close, Hampden Park
I have Parkinsons Disease.
I now walk with two sticks or a three-wheeled trolley and am constantly struck by the care and consideration shown by most people, whether I am trying to cross the road; or shopping, or just trying to get from one place to another.
Most people are very considerate.
For this I am most thankful.
Of course I have to be careful of the pavements, now not in the best of condition, and the paving outside our Hampden Park Post Office is a total disgrace, and has been for a considerable amount of time.