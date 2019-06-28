Eastbourne pavements: most people are very considerate

From: Mike Thompson

Binsted Close, Hampden Park

I have Parkinsons Disease.

I now walk with two sticks or a three-wheeled trolley and am constantly struck by the care and consideration shown by most people, whether I am trying to cross the road; or shopping, or just trying to get from one place to another.

Most people are very considerate.

For this I am most thankful.

Of course I have to be careful of the pavements, now not in the best of condition, and the paving outside our Hampden Park Post Office is a total disgrace, and has been for a considerable amount of time.