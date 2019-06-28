Eastbourne pavements: I’m one of those who tripped and had to go to hospital

From: Mrs Swann Pritchard

Selwyn Road

Re: recent letters to the Opinion page with complaints about the dreadful state of roads in Eastbourne, apparently causing people to trip and fall.

Some of these accidents are serious and the victim is taken to hospital.

I am one of those unfortunates.

Having a bad fall in Bedfordwell Road I was taken to the DGH and kept in for a day, due to the injury to my head.

Perhaps the victims should join together and sue Eastbourne Borough Council for not acting in a responsible way towards keeping our roads pedestrian-worthy and safe?