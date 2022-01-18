DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Walk leads to reflections on the past

SUS-200906-152845001

Last Sunday was a bright, sunny day and I enjoyed walking to the beach along the Cuckmere.

I find that walking is not only relaxing and good exercise but also provides me with thinking time.

As I stood, watching the waves roll in at the mouth of the Cuckmere, my thoughts were on next Thursday, January 27, which is Holocaust Memorial Day.

This is a time for us all to reflect on the horrors which have taken place in the past.

Not only the genocide which took place during the Second World War, but also in subsequent conflicts in: Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur, to name just a few.

I find it impossible to understand how human beings can persecute others simply because of their: religion, beliefs, sexuality or lifestyle.

On January 27 I will be joining others at The Congress Theatre at 7pm for a commemoration event to ensure that these atrocities are never forgotten and hopefully never repeated.

If you would like to attend free tickets for this event can be booked in advance {www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/whats-on?page=1here}

Eastbourne is of course the gateway to the South Downs and provides access to so much open countryside.

On weekdays you can combine your walk with a visit to the Beachy Head Countryside Centre and learn about our heritage with the Beachy Head Story exhibition, which takes us right back to the formation of the Downs.

With the Beachy Head pub next door, you can also take the opportunity to recharge before the walk home.

For those with energy and stamina wishing to view the South Downs at a faster pace, entries are now open for the Beachy Head Marathon and Ultramarathon which will take place on Saturday October 22 and Half Marathon on Sunday October 23.

These popular events are not for the faint hearted, but if you do not feel up to joining in why not make a note of the dates and join other spectators cheering the runners on.

I am sure that they will appreciate the encouragement.