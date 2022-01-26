DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Be aware of changes to highway code

SUS-150415-115741001

However, laws can and do change and it is possible that people will fall foul of changes that they are unaware of.

This coming Saturday January 29, major changes to the Highway Code come into force.

The most significant changes are designed to give vulnerable road users a greater degree of protection.

With this in mind, the rules set out in the following hierarchy, placing those most at risk at the top and those least at risk at the bottom:

1 Pedestrians (in particular children, elderly adults and those with disabilities)

2 Cyclists

3 Horse riders

4 Motorcyclists

5 Cars

6 Vans/minibuses

7 Large passenger vehicles/HGVs

These changes provide stronger priority for pedestrians at junctions and clarity of who has right of way.

The new rule states that instead of cars having priority when they turn left or right into junctions, pedestrians crossing the road will now have priority over vehicles.

The rules also give priority to cyclists in certain situations, including at junctions when they will nearly always have priority.

Full details of the changes can be found here

It would probably be sensible for us all to read them.

I recently visited East Sussex Hearing together with the Lead Member for Social Care at East Sussex County Council, Carl Maynard, and was really impressed to learn about the support and services that they provide to people with hearing impairment.

If you would like to learn about their work and how they might be able to help you, there are drop-in days at East Sussex Hearing’s Upperton Road centre every Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

They also provide hearing aid maintenance in the library at Langney Shopping Centre , on the third Friday of the month, 10am to 12 noon and at St John’s Church Hall Meads, last Friday of the month.

From the spring onwards, they will also have a gazebo popping up around the town to offer support, information and advice.

Keep an eye out for it.