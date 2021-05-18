DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: A fond farewell to Stephen Lloyd

SUS-150415-115741001

Stephen was an excellent MP who always put Eastbourne and local people first.

He worked seven days a week and dealt with literally thousands of issues on behalf of his constituents.

He achieved a great deal, including his apprenticeship drive which resulted in many young people finding long term employment.

Whilst wishing him and his partner Cherine well for the future, I know that he will remain in Eastbourne and continue to support local voluntary groups in their bid to improve our town.

As an example of Stephen’s commitment, despite announcing his retirement, he still found time to join me on one of our litter picks last Saturday.

My thanks go to everyone who turned out to help clean the recreation grounds in St Anthonys, on what was a somewhat wet day.

Special thanks go to those who turned up in the morning at Roselands recreation ground.

The torrential rain meant that we had to abandon this one and will return another day.

Later in the day at The Archery and Langney Playing fields we collected many sacks full of litter and larger items, including bags of concrete; car parts; a chair and a traffic cone!

A polite message to those who think that it is acceptable to dump their rubbish: please stop it and help keep our recreation grounds clean.

Next Tuesday will see the inaugural meeting of the new East Sussex County Council.

For the past year council meetings have taken place digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, but sadly the Government refused to find Parliamentary time to extend the period that councils are permitted to meet in this way.

As a result, more than 50 people will be crowded into a meeting room, all wearing masks even when they speak.

Hardly the safest way to guard against the spread of Covid.

As scientific advice suggests that the risk of infection is reduced by limiting the time spent in this environment, business will be restricted to the ceremonial issues of appointing councillors to their new roles, whilst the more important business of setting the council priorities for the coming year and answering questions from members of the public will be delayed until July.