Can you help track down Eastbourne stained glass window?

I am writing to you in the hope that one of your readers may be able to tell me the whereabouts (or otherwise) of two stained glass windows that were installed in the chapel of St Mary’s Hospital in 1956 in commemoration of my grandfather, Mr Geoffrey Foster Bowes, who was chairman of the Hospital Management Committee between 1948 and 1954.

A copy of one of the windows is attached and taken from page 96 of John Surtees book “ Barracks - Workhouse and Hospital - St Mary’s Eastbourne 1794 - 1990.

I know the hospital and chapel were demolished a long time ago and that some of the stained glass windows were found new homes.

One of two stained glass windows which was installed in the chapel of St Mary's Hospital, Eastbourne in 1956 in commemoration of Geoffrey Foster Bowes, who was chairman of the Hospital Management Committee between 1948 and 1954. Taken from page 96 of John Surtees' book Barracks - Workhouse and Hospital - St Mary's Eastbourne 1794 - 1990. SUS-210914-101424001

Others may well have been destroyed but I have no idea as to the fate of the two that refer to my grandfather.

Our family would so like to know where these might be now so that we could perhaps have the opportunity of seeing them.