Can you help find my Eastbourne host family from the 1970s? From an American citizen

From: Jim Adams

Jim_Adams@mccormick.com

I wanted to reach out to your newspaper about my return to Eastbourne this summer.

As a young American back in April of 1970 I travelled with a group of student athletes to the UK to play in various soccer games .

My first week I was placed with a family in Barking where I lived until we came to Eastbourne for week two.

My memories include a photo op with the mayor and various other photo ops while we played local soccer club teams.

It was a most memorable two weeks for a 12-year-old lad.

I remember staying with the Palmer Family in Eastbourne .

They had two sons Ian and Benjamin.

I would love to reconnect all these years later.

I’m currently employed by an American Company as a pilot and will be in the Farnborough the week of July 12 -18.

I plan to rent a car and visit the Eastbourne are once again.

Please email me at Jim_Adams@mccormick.com