From: James Prime

Princes Road

I’ve recently noticed around two letters a week in the Herald attacking our MP for his alleged failings. Anyone would think there’s an election on the way!

The local Conservatives are obviously getting organised to spread their usual nonsense.

I’m sure people can see through such transparent efforts, not least because, wherever we sit on the Brexit issue, no fair-minded reader would deny that Mr Lloyd works incredibly hard for Eastbourne across a whole range of areas, as well as so obviously caring about the town.

I suspect their negative efforts are seen for what they are.