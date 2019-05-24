An amazing sight for Eastbourne - a vibrant and exciting display of colour!

From: Malcolm Simmons

Chiswick Place

What an amazing sight at the Towner, with the exterior being transformed with a vibrant and exciting display of colour! [see page 11]

The mural, designed by Lothar Gotz a German artist in conjunction with Brewers Decorators Centre, is in place for a year to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the opening of the new Towner gallery.

The celebratory theme continues on the first floor gallery with an exhibition by 10 members of the gallery team who have worked there since the opening of the gallery, showing their personal choice of works from the permanent collection which have been acquired during the last 10 years.

Congratulations to a great gallery and all the Towner team.