One way traffic for busy Eastbourne town centre road

Works on a busy town centre road are set to limit it to one way traffic for several months.

Terminus Road will have a one-way traffic system in place from April 9 to October 8.

This comes as part of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme and will restrict traffic travelling westbound from Gildredge Road to Cornfield Road.

East Sussex County Council says a safe route will be maintained for pedestrians and an alternative route for the westbound traffic will be signed via Hyde Gardens.

Meanwhile, a stretch of Gildredge Road is set to be closed from April 23 to September 21 as part of these works.

This will take place at the junction with Ashford Road to 15 metres south of it.

For further information, the county council advises people to call Network Management on 0345 6080193.