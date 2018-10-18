Walkers announces Brussels sprouts-flavoured crisps for Christmas

Supermarket shelves across Sussex will be filled with the first ever Brussels Sprouts flavour crisps as Walkers announced its festive range.

On Monday, the crisp giant also launched five other festive flavours: Turkey & Stuffing, Pigs in Blankets, Glazed Ham and Cheese & Cranberry.

A Walkers spokesman said: "As a staple side dish at the Christmas dinner table, sprouts are maligned by many, but the humble vegetable also has a loyal legion of lovers, with us Brits reportedly eating more than any European country.

"We’ve heard all the theories… whether it’s genetic differences or simple overcooking to blame, for generations sprouts have been a divisive time-bomb hiding next to your gravy boat, threatening to cause a Christmas quarrel.

"But in the true Christmas spirit of unity, Walkers has you covered with its first festive range in a decade – no matter if you delight or despair at the sight of sprouts."

The flavours will be launched as part of two multipacks (6 x 25g, RRP £1.50):

· Christmas dinner for sprout lovers includes: Brussels Sprouts, Turkey & Stuffing and Pigs in Blankets flavours

· Christmas dinner for sprout haters includes: Glazed Ham, Turkey & Stuffing and Cheese & Cranberry flavours

The festive flavours also available as single packs (32.5g, RRP £0.65) are Turkey & Stuffing, Pigs in Blankets and Brussels Sprouts.