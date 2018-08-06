NOSTALGIA: History of Eastbourne’s Princess Alice Hospital in photographs

We continue our look back at the history of the NHS in Eastbourne with some photographs of Princess Alice Memorial Hospital which was situated in Carew Road.

It was named after HRH Princess Alice, the daughter of Queen Victoria and the sister of King Edward VII.

It was opened on July 5 1983 by the Prince and Princess of Wales, later King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, four years after the death of Princess Alice, who had spent some of her last months in Eastbourne.

Before it moved under the control of the NHS in 1948, the hospital was a general voluntary hospital primarily funded through a public appeal, subscriptions, local taxes and fundraising activities.

The hospital closed to patients when the District General Hospital opened and was demolished in the early 2000s.

The site is now occupied by the Hawthorns.

