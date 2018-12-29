New Year’s Honours – Eastbourne recipients

Local people have been honoured in the New Year’s Honours.

Among them are Deborah Soave who lives in Willingdon and Jeffrey Tudor, whose parents live in Eastbourne.

Deborah, a neurological physiotherapist at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, receives an MBE for services to long term conditions.

Jeff, as he is known, is a policy coordinator in Burma for the Department for International Development and has been awarded an OBE for services to international development for his contribution to the crises in Jordan and Burma.

Jeff, who lives in Yangon but whose parents have lived in Eastbourne for 30 years, helped direct UK aid’s response to the Syrian refugee crisis in Jordan and worked round the clock to scale it up to respond to the needs of just under a million refugees, as well as supporting the resilience of Jordan to cope with the crisis.

A government spokesperson said, “In Jordan he set up a new team to lead on delivering education for Syrian refugee children while strengthening the quality of education for Jordanian children.

“He now works for DFID Burma, where he used his experience from Jordan to shape DFID’s response to Rohingya crisis, helping internally displaced Rohingya in Burma including more than 100,000 people in internal displacement camps.