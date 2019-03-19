New store signs up to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre

A new parent and baby retailer has signed up to open a store in The Beacon.

JoJo Maman Bébé is the latest signing for the shopping centre.

Fitting out has already begun for the store in the new mall of the £85 million shopping centre extension. An opening date is expected to be announced soon.

A Beacon spokesperson said JoJo Maman Bébé is a huge success story that begun with a “kitchen-table” start-up with one woman and a sewing machine and has grown to become the leading UK parent and baby boutique brand with 90 stores and a huge in-house designed collection.

Neil Crawford, the head of retail and leisure development at Legal & General, which owns the centre, said, “We are delighted to announce JoJo Maman Bébé will be opening in The Beacon. This is a fantastic quality brand that gives first-class customer service. It’s going to be a great addition to The Beacon and we can’t wait to see it in Eastbourne.”

JoJo offers everything needed from the first stages of pregnancy to the age of six including fashion, accessories, gifts and toys. Every store features baby change rooms, children’s play tables, VIP maternity events and a free maternity and nursing bra fitting service.

JoJo was set up 23 years ago by Laura Tenison MBE and is currently launching a chain of specialist boutique stores in the United States.

Laura Tenison said, “We are so excited to be coming to Eastbourne. There are lots of exciting developments happening in the town and we hope we can become the one-stop-shop for all new families in the area. And, of course, JoJo’s Breton inspired designs are never more at home than by the sea.”