New store announced for Eastbourne

One of the High Street’s most popular retailers has signed up to open in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre.

Jack Wills will take a unit in the £85 million extension to the town’s shopping centre, which is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General.

The announcement comes as the first units have been handed over to H&M and Next and are now being fitted out for opening in the autumn when the centre will be rebranded The Beacon.

Aspirational British fashion brand Jack Wills, where the clothing ranges from contemporary casual to more formal wear, has been a huge success story since opening its first store in Devon in 1999.

Andrew Rice, the fund manager at Legal & General, said, “We are delighted to announce the signings of Jack Wills. This dynamic brand is exactly the kind of retailer we want to see in Eastbourne and will be a fantastic addition to the centre.

“And it is great our first two units have been handed over to H&M and Next and are now being fitted out. Anyone living in, or visiting the town, can’t fail to see the speed at which work is now progressing with changes every day. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience as building work continues.”

Neil Beaman, the head of store development for Jack Wills, said, “We’re very excited about coming to Eastbourne and the Beacon is the perfect location for our store. We’ll be in good company alongside other high-quality brands so our customers will have a fabulous shopping experience.”

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “It has been great to watch the progress of the new building and excellent news to learn about the high-quality retailers who have signed up to be there. We are now just a few months away from the opening of the new centre which will make a major difference to our local economy.”

Once completed, the extension will bring an additional 22 retail units to Eastbourne plus an eight-screen cinema and restaurants.