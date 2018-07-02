New restaurants plan for Eastbourne

An ambitious plan to build restaurants, a bar and a car showroom on land off Cross Levels Way has been unveiled.

A planning application is currently before Eastbourne council to develop land on a strip between the busy stretch of road and the DGH.

The bid is for outline permission to build restaurants or cafes with bars on the northern part and a showroom at the southern end by Cross Levels Way roundabout.

All the buildings will be served by a new access road from Cross Levels Way and it will also involve relocating the existing cycle and pedestrian path.

No further details have been released but the site and adjacent land owned by the applicant behind the scheme is currently designated as highway.

That designation will alter following a stopping up order which would then release the land for development.