New pool for Hampden Park

A new pool has been approved for Hampden Park.

Blue Lagoon Centres is set to open a community hydrotherapy centre in the old Tesco Express site in Brassey Parade.

Photo by Scott Sutton

There will be two warm water pools – one 6x4m and one 10x4m – and it will primarily be used for teaching children to swim.

Business owner Scott Sutton, of Hailsham, said the facilities will be a high standard and suitable for all sorts of activities – including swimming classes, aqua therapy, hydrotherapy, and aquafit.

He said, “They will both be warm water pools so a balmy 33.5°C minimum and be looked after by a whizzy machine we have designed ourselves to keep our water perfectly balanced and crystal clear.”

He said he with his business partner Carl Meek, of Ripe, are also building a small studio for baby massage, play, drama and dance.

Scott Sutton

The facilities will include changing rooms, lockers, and an advanced filtration system which means it will be safe for newborns.

And the front of the premises is to be a shop for swimming equipment, accessories, and clothes for children and adults.

The centre is set to be completed in mid May.

Scott added, “This is a part of a bigger plan to build a series of pools across the South East in the next few years.

“Myself and my wife have a baby swim school based in Lewes and we have our own very small warm water pool which works incredibly well and we met Carl when he had his first child Timmy.

“After teaching him Carl was amazed and we put a plan together to build facilities for parents to be able to benefit from the skills he learnt.

“Although the centre will be used primarily for swimming classes, there is so much more we will be offering and the pools will also be available for open and private drop in swims.”