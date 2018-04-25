New Oxfam shop in town

Oxfam has set up shop in a new premises in town.

The charity has recently had to relocate its Eastbourne shop due to the Arndale Centre extension.

It has moved up Terminus Road and is now situated opposite TJ Hughes, just a short walk from both the Arndale Centre and the Pier.

After 12 months of searching for a relocation space, Oxfam has now found a home in the recently vacant Cellini unit.

A spokesperson said, “With a majority of the original volunteer team returning, they have worked their magic to not only recreate, but also expand upon the once loved store shoppers have been without for so long.

“In little over four months, their new home has been refurbished, restocked and back to raising money for the cause.”

Oxfam works to overcome poverty and suffering across the world. However, the charity is in need itself and is appealing to Eastbourne people for help.

With many of the team finding other employment during their time away, Oxfam finds itself short of volunteers and is hoping to recruit new members to join its team in the new shop.

If you or someone you know are interested in joining the team, you can apply by picking up an application form at the shop.

Alternatively, visit www.oxfam.org.uk to find out more about volunteering for the charity. Keep updated on the charity’s fundraising in the town by following the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oxfamshop.eastbourne