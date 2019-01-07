New entrance for Eastbourne retail park

A new access route has been approved for an Eastbourne retail park.

There will be a new entrance to Admiral Retail Park in Lottbridge Drove, which includes Pets at Home, Homebase, Argos, Hobbycraft and Wickes.

A new entrance has been approved for Admiral Retail Park, in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne

Plans to knock down house and build 85-bed care home in Eastbourne

Planners have given the go-ahead to create an egress between the rear of Argos and to the side of Homebase.

This will allow access to the service road at the rear of the retail park units, meaning vehicles will be able to access it from the service road connected to Hammonds Drive.

East Sussex Highways said the plans would reroute some of the traffic which currently uses Birch Roundabout – easing the traffic flow at this junction.

The junction between the site access road and Hammonds Drive is currently used as an egress point, according to planning documents, and Highways says the additional traffic expected as a result of the new entrance will not impact the highway significantly.

Find out more on the Eastbourne council planning website.