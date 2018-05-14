New Eastbourne mayor chooses charities for the year

Eastbourne’s new mayor, Councillor Gill Mattock, has chosen WayfinderWoman Trust and dementia charity Memory Lane for her year in office.

Both charities, which are based in Eastbourne, will receive all proceeds raised by the mayor in the coming year.

WayfinderWoman Trust is a charity which helps women build better lives by working on their self-confidence and skills and Memory Lane raises money to help people with dementia, and their carers.

Councillor Mattock said, “I chose WayfindWoman Trust because it is a fairly new charity that is working hard to raise its profile. It also seemed very fitting because this is the year we celebrate the centenary year of the Representation of the People Act which gave some women the vote.

“Memory Lane is my other chosen charity because dementia affects so many families, including my own. It is going to be a very busy year ahead, but I am really looking forward to it.”

Councillor Mattock and the new deputy mayor Kathy Ballard were formally appointed on Wednesday.

Councillor Mattock has served as a Liberal Democrat councillor for St Anthony’s ward since May 2007 and has held the post of deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council and the lead member for financial services.

Councillor Ballard, an Independent Conservative, who has served on the council since 2015, has lived in the town for 14 years.

It is the first time in more than 20 years that councillors from different parties have served in the mayoral office together.