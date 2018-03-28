New Eastbourne lottery to launch

The final stages of preparation are underway for the launch of a new online Eastbourne lottery to support local good causes.

Tickets for the first Eastbourne Local Lottery will be on sale online from May 17 with the first draw to be made on June 16 with the chance to win a weekly jackpot of £25,000 for a matching sequence of six numbers.

There will be other prizes of £2,000, £250, £25 or three free tickets.

Tickets will cost £1 with 60p going towards local good causes, compared to just 28p in the pound for the National Lottery.

Eastbourne council is among the first few local authorities to launch its own online lottery.

Local good causes that provide a community service for Eastbourne residents will be able to sign up for the lottery from April 19 , but any interested groups can visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EastbourneLottery for further information and to register their interest.

There are two parts to the Eastbourne Local Lottery scheme.

Local good causes will be able to set up their own lottery page online and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players using this method.

A further 10p in every pound will go into a general Eastbourne good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players who do not wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general Eastbourne good causes fund, which will be distributed by the council.

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “Eastbourne has an amazing number of people who volunteer on a regular basis for local community groups.

“This is an opportunity for those local good causes to register to become beneficiaries of the Eastbourne Local Lottery and raise additional money. Although overseen by the council, it will not be benefiting financially from the lottery, the benefits will go to the local groups who register as a good cause.

“We are committed to continuing our support to local community groups through our grants programme, but this will be a way of helping many more organisations and good causes.”

Regular updates on the Eastbourne Local Lottery will be posted on its new website that is due to be launched on April 19 www.EastbourneLocalLottery.co.uk

Other councils now running lotteries include Portsmouth, Essex and Aylesbury Vale.