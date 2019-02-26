New coffee shop opens in Eastbourne station

A new pop-up café has opened in Eastbourne railway station.

Puccino’s has set up shop behind the barriers on the station platform, offering passengers the opportunity to grab a tea, coffee or snack before their journey.

The franchise, which has a number of shops in stations across the country, replaces AMT Coffee, which disappeared from the station at the beginning of the year.

A spokesperson for Govia Thamelink Rail (GTR) said at the time AMT’s departure was part of plans to put ticket machines in its place and install a new coffee shop on the station platform.

They said, “A new mobile coffee kiosk will open on one of the platforms in a few weeks’ time. AMT were included in tendering for the new space, but were unsuccessful.

“The new tenancy is still subject to final agreement. The AMT unit has left the station this week to allow development work, and when this is completed ticket machines will be installed in the area it occupied.”

