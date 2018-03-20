New arrivals and Paw Patrol characters at Drusillas

Today is the first day of spring and despite the colder weather at the weekend, Drusillas has events planned for the Easter holidays.

Spring has certainly sprung in the zoo and brought with it the welcome arrival of little bundles of fur and feathers.

Twin cotton-top tamarins, two calves and a tiny red-footed tortoise are among the new residents at the park. The zoo is also eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby Chamois Poland chicks, which are expected to hatch in time for Easter.

Splash playground, Get Wet!, will open in time for the Easter holidays.

Making their debut appearance at the park, Catboy and Owlette from the PJ Masks will be popping in on April 4.

Plus lots of other popular children’s favourites will be putting in appearances throughout the spring months, including: Peppa Pig and her brother George (April 10), Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall (April 11), Skye and Rubble from Paw Patrol (May 7), Owlette and Gekko from the PJ Masks (May 29), and Hello Kitty on a number of different dates.

See www.drusillas.co.uk for full dates and details.