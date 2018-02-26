Multi-million pound refurb of Eastbourne seafront hotel well underway

A multi-million pound refurbishment of the Chatsworth Hotel on Eastbourne seafront is well underway with a soft opening planned for late spring.

Property developer George Roseman is behind the major renovation of the landmark business which when complete will feature bars, a signature restaurant specialising in fish, a small club, cigar lounge, smoking terrace and 30 suites and bedrooms for visitors.

Chatsworth Hotel in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180222-091118008

George, who is from London, has been overseeing the refurbishment since his family bought the 50 bedroom hotel 18 months ago.

“The Chatsworth is such a handsome building but it has needed a lot of work doing since we took it over,” said George, whose team of builders have replaced walls, ceilings and are totally redecorating and refurbishing throughout with luxury fixtures and fittings.

“We are adding modern touches while keeping the exterior old charm of the building,” said George, whose family live in Eastbourne.

“There is a lot of investment currently going on in Eastbourne and it’s a growing town.

“We feel that now is the time to invest. There isn’t going to be anything like this in Eastbourne.

“The reborn hotel will have 30 spacious and luxurious bedrooms, gorgeous marble clad bathrooms, a stunning spa, gym and destination restaurant, and you’ll be spoilt with a choice of three classy bars. It will be a five star establishment.”

George said the market he hopes to attract once open will be traditional holidaymakers, people from London looking to get away for a few days and the Eastbourne events community.

He hopes the small club within the hotel will be “Eastbourne’s version of Annabel’s, the exclusive London club.

The Roseman family has also joined forces with the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, which specialises in luxury boutique hotels and resorts across the world.

There are also plans to open a small Valmont spa within the hotel. Valmont Group, the Swiss cellular cosmetic experts, has a spa at Harrods in London.

George said, “The new hotel will bring luxury, new jobs and business opportunities to the Sussex coastline.”

