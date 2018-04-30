MS-friendly walks are back for 2018

The popular MS-friendly walks around Hampden Park are back on for the summer season.

Last year, The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), which runs the East Sussex Health Walks scheme, trialled a MS-Friendly health walk in partnership with the Eastbourne branch of the MS Society.

It was such a success, that the walk continued on a monthly basis until winter weather finally stopped play in October.

On Saturday May 5, the East Sussex Health Walks will be re-launching this walk to make the most of the spring and summer months ahead.

Jenny Deering, Health Walks project officer at TCV, said, “Our volunteer walk leaders already help all sorts of people to enjoy the many health benefits that regular walking brings, but we’re particularly delighted to be working in partnership with MS Society in continuing to provide this free health walk, aimed at supporting those with multiple sclerosis to come along on a gentle and friendly walk around Hampden Park.”

Although this 30-minute walk has been devised with those with multiple sclerosis in mind, it is also open to anyone with mobility issues.

The walk starts outside the Lakeside Tea Chalet in Hampden Park at 10.30am. It will take place every first Saturday of the month. Call Jenny on 07740 899559.