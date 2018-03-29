Mother of three falls to death at Beachy Head

A 49-year-old mother of three was seen to fall to her death from Beachy Head.

Passers-by saw Deborah Lyn Holman first sitting on the edge of the cliffs at the beauty spot on September 19 last year.

Her body was found at the foot of cliffs and was recovered by the coastguard helicopter.

At an inquest today (Thursday) at Eastbourne Town Hall, Mrs Holman, a delivery driver who had two sons and a daughter, was described by her husband Roger as a “wonderful wife and mother with an outgoing personality who was highly thought of and would do anything for anyone”.

But Mr Holman said his wife had been dogged by long standing mental health problems and suffered with fibromyalgia.

Paul Sellings at Sussex Police said there were no suspicious circumstances into Mrs Holman’s death.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze recorded a verdict of suicide into the death of Mrs Holman, who lived in Caterham in Surrey.