More work completed on Eastbourne Pier

More than 100 people joined Eastbourne Pier owner Abid Gulzar for the opening of the new clock at the entrance to the site on friday.

Mr Gulzar was joined by Stephen Lloyd MP, Eastbourne council leader David Tutt, former MP Caroline Ansell and councillor Jim Sheppard, the vice chairman of East Sussex County Council.

SUS-180511-103404001

Mr Gulzar cut the ribbon and told the assembled audience, “This is a very special clock.

“It has been made by a top clock company in Derby and it is very expensive.

“I feel very proud when I listen to the chimes.

“It has four faces so you can see the time whichever side you are looking at the pier from.

“It is also a lovely colour blue with naturally some gold as well.

“I want the clock to be a focal point for Eastbourne.

“It hasn’t worked for at least 15 years and I wanted to do this from day one,

“It’s not for me, it’s for the people of Eastbourne, and I hope everyone is pleased.

“I said I would look after the pier for the people of Eastbourne, and this is just another example. It looks smashing.”