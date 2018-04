The East Sussex Credit Union is offering Hailsham residents a weekly drop-in session to receive money management advice.

Advocates from the East Sussex Credit Union can provide help and information about opening bank accounts, budgeting, savings and where to get a loan.

It takes place each Monday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the Wealden District Council offices in Vicarage Lane, Hailsham.

For drop-in dates across the county visit www.eastsussexcu.org.uk