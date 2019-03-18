Missing teenage boy may be in Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the welfare of Albert Warner who is believed to be in Eastbourne.

Albert, who goes by the name of Albie, is missing from his home in Ramsgate, Kent, but was last seen in Hampden Park, Eastbourne on Monday morning (March 18).

He is white, 5’ 10”, slim and with short blond curly hair.

Albie, 13, was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hooded top, black trainers, a black lightweight coat and carrying a bag.

Anyone who has information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 990 of 14/03.