Milton Grange Magic table for people with dementia

A Tovertafel Magic Table to help those at a later stage of dementia be more active and create moments of happiness has been installed at Milton Grange in Eastbourne.

The cost of the table was met after Billy Jeal climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in October 2017.

Billy chose to support the centre as his grandmother Maureen had previously been a day centre client.

Family members, clients and staff celebrated the arrival of the table with a demonstration and refreshments.

The table consists of a series of interactive games that are projected onto a table.

The light games encourage players to reach out towards the images and respond to their arm and hand movements.

Manager Janice Phillips said, “The table has made a difference to the lives of a lot of our clients that attend the day centre and have dementia.”