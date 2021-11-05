Migrant rescue in Eastbourne features on television show

Eastbourne RNLI and HM Coastguard rescued the boat and all occupants were safely returned to shore and taken into the care of the Home Office.

Now this rescue has featured on BBC 2’s Saving Lives At Sea, which aired on Tuesday (November 2) and will be repeated on Saturday (November 6) at 5.10pm.

The Eastbourne RNLI team. Photo from Saving Lives At Sea. SUS-210511-102639001

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said the production company for the documentary has formed a ‘close link’ with the crew after featuring on several series of the show.

A spokesperson for the show said, “It’s the first time the series has featured this kind of shout.”