Migrant rescue in Eastbourne features on television show
A rescue operation by Eastbourne RNLI of a boat of migrants has appeared on a television documentary this week.
Back in January, an inflatable dinghy carrying around 30 migrants got into difficulty 23 miles south of Beachy Head.
Eastbourne RNLI and HM Coastguard rescued the boat and all occupants were safely returned to shore and taken into the care of the Home Office.
Now this rescue has featured on BBC 2’s Saving Lives At Sea, which aired on Tuesday (November 2) and will be repeated on Saturday (November 6) at 5.10pm.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said the production company for the documentary has formed a ‘close link’ with the crew after featuring on several series of the show.
A spokesperson for the show said, “It’s the first time the series has featured this kind of shout.”