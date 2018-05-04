Manchester United's superstar forward not involved at Brighton, while Albion make two changes

Alexis Sanchez will not be involved for Manchester United tonight on the south coast as the Premier League's highest-paid player has not traveled to Brighton.

The forward was not included in the squad for the Friday night clash and did not travel with the team as Jose Mourinho rang the changes.

With second place all-but assured the United boss made six changes with one eye possibly on the FA Cup final against Chelsea which is two weeks tomorrow.

Hosts Albion made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Burnley last Saturday.



Glenn Murray brought in upfront at the expense of Leonardo Ulloa, while Davy Propper, having served his three-game ban, came straight back into the side for Beram Kayal.



United made six changes from the team that drew 2-1 against Arsenal on Sunday. Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Morouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were all included.



They came into the starting XI at the expense of Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Ander Herrera, Jess Lingard, Sanchez and Romelua Lukaku (injured).



Victory tonight would seal Albion's Premier League surival anything less, they will have to keep a watchful Southampton and Swansea's result tomorrow.

Albion: Ryan, Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Bruno, Izquierdo, Prppper, Stephens, Knockaert, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Kayal, Ulloa, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Locadia.



United: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Fellaini, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Bailly, Lingard, Herrera, Shaw, McTominay.

Referee: Craig Pawson.