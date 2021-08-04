Man who was reported missing near Eastbourne has been located
Emergency services were called to search for a man who had been reported missing by cliffs near Eastbourne.
Emergency services were called to search for a man who had been reported missing by cliffs near Eastbourne.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police attended cliffs near Eastbourne at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, August 3 due to concerns for the welfare of a man.
“A search was conducted with HM Coastguard and the man was later found safe and well at an address in Brighton.”
An RNLI spokesperson said the Eastbourne volunteer crew were paged at 5.20pm.
The spokesperson said, “They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to conduct a shoreline search from Cow Gap steps to Belle Tout Lighthouse for a person reported missing.”