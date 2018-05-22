Man jailed for driving just minutes after court disqualification

A driver has been jailed – and will have his Mercedes C200 destroyed – after he was spotted driving just minutes after being disqualified in court.

Jordache Williamson had originally failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of having driven the Mercedes C200 in Eastbourne on February 5, said police.

He was given a 16-month ban and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, when he was convicted at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 26. He was also ordered to pay £50 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

The hearing was held in his absence but he attended court following this to collect the relevant paperwork which clearly stated he was prohibited from driving from this point forward, said police.

Despite this, Williamson left the court building and was witnessed by a Roads Policing Unit officer to get into the same car and drive off.

He was stopped in nearby Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, and the document – which included handwritten and underlined notes to emphasise his disqualification – was discovered on the front seat, say officers.

The 27-year-old, of Lodge Lane, Romford, Havering, London, was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and committing an offence while subject to a community order.

Police said Williamson was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (April 27), where he was jailed for eight weeks, given an 18-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The court also ordered for his Mercedes C200 to be forfeited and destroyed.