Man jailed following Eastbourne knife incident

A man has been jailed for carrying knives following an incident in Eastbourne.

An officer reported seeing Kelvin Glenroy Giscombe trying to dispose of two knives in Seaside – a five-inch kitchen knife and a Stanley knife – on January 19 this year.

Kelvin Giscombe

According to Sussex Police the 49-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared before a jury in the Crown Court room of Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (October 29) and was found guilty on two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Since it was his third offence of possessing a bladed article in a public place, police said he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, of which he was ordered to serve a minimum of six months.

PC Dave Elliott, an Eastbourne response officer, said, “Carrying knives on the street is never acceptable and this case serves to emphasise the fact that it will not be tolerated.”