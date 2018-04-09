Man in hospital after incident at back of Arndale Centre

A man is seriously ill in hospital after collapsing at a spot in Eastbourne frequented by street drinkers.

Emergency services were called to the rear of M&S at the Tideswell Road entrance to the shopping centre on Thursday morning.

Passers by said the man collapsed and a member of the public carried out CPR until ambulance staff arrived.

The man is thought to have suffered a drug overdose and was rushed to hospital.

An ambulance service spokesperson said, “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a man had been found collapsed.

“The man was resuscitated before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital in a serious condition.”