Man in Eastbourne calls police claiming to be in possession of a firearm

A man called police last week telling officers he had a firearm.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:55 am

Sussex Police confirmed officers attended Harbour Quay at around 10am on August 25 after a man contacted police to say he was in possession of a firearm.

Officers ‘were able to safely detain the man and recover a BB gun,’ a police spokesperson said.

Police said after initial enquiries, the man was released from custody and passed into the care of health professionals.

