Man in Eastbourne calls police claiming to be in possession of a firearm
A man called police last week telling officers he had a firearm.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:55 am
Sussex Police confirmed officers attended Harbour Quay at around 10am on August 25 after a man contacted police to say he was in possession of a firearm.
Officers ‘were able to safely detain the man and recover a BB gun,’ a police spokesperson said.
Police said after initial enquiries, the man was released from custody and passed into the care of health professionals.