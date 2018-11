A man has been found dead at the Birling Gap steps.

Emergency services were called after a body of a man was found there at 8.15am on Thursday (November 8).

Police say the death of the man, believed to be in his 30s, is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been made aware.

