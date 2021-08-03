Man extracted from car following A27 collision near Wilmington

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a road traffic collision.

The spokesperson said, “Officers were called shortly before 7pm and arrived at the scene where the two vehicles involved, namely a black Mercedes and a black Audi, were blocking the westbound carriageway.

“They were assisted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to extract a man from the Audi.

Firefighters on the scene following the collision on the A27. Picture from Lewis Isted. SUS-210308-151604001

“He was checked by paramedics for minor injuries to his back and neck and did not require further treatment.

“A woman driving the Mercedes did not require medical treatment.”

According to police, emergency services left the scene at 8.20pm.