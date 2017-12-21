Man charged with burglary

An Eastbourne man has been charged with burglaries, fraud and possessing heroin

Unemployed Terry Jason Evans, 46, also known as Terry Daws, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, has been committed in custody by Brighton magistrates to appear at Lewes Crown Court in the new year.

Evans is charged with two burglaries in Arlington Road, Eastbourne, on November 18 and December 9; three counts of fraud by misrepresentation when trying to obtain goods from local stores using bank cards that were not his, once on November 18 and twice on December 10, and possession of heroin, a Class A drug, at his home address on December 9.

No pleas were entered.

He will appear in court on Tuesday January 9 2018.