Man arrested after Eastbourne town centre assault

A man has been arrested following a reported assault in an Eastbourne office today (Wednesday).
Police were called to reports of an assault at a premises in Seaside Road at around 11.50am.
According to Sussex Police, there was a ‘verbal altercation’ between two men and one of the men assaulted the other before leaving the office.
Officers tracked the suspect down and arrested him.
A 49-year-old-man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.
Police say he remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing.