Man arrested after Eastbourne town centre assault

A man has been arrested following a reported assault in an Eastbourne office today (Wednesday).

Police were called to reports of an assault at a premises in Seaside Road at around 11.50am.

According to Sussex Police, there was a ‘verbal altercation’ between two men and one of the men assaulted the other before leaving the office.

Officers tracked the suspect down and arrested him.

A 49-year-old-man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Police say he remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing.