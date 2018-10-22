Major search for missing diver off Eastbourne coast

Coastguards launched a major search and rescue operation for a missing diver off the coast on Sunday (October 21).

HM Coastguard received a report a diver failed to fully surface 18.6NM east of Beachy Head just before 10.30am.

An extensive search of the area was mounted, involving Hastings and Eastbourne RNLI Lifeboats and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd.

HM Coastguard said it issued a Mayday relay broadcast to all vessels in the Dover Straits to keep a watchful eye out for the missing diver.

The search was stood down just after 5.30pm with sadly nothing found, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

They added there are no plans to relaunch the operation unless further information comes forward.

