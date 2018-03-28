Major power cut hits Eastbourne town centre

A major power cut is affecting homes and businesses in Eastbourne town centre today.

A number of shops in Terminus Road are said to have closed due to the outage. Superdrug, Barclays, Lloyds, and EE are said to be shut and Wetherspoons is reportedly not serving food because of ‘electricity issues’.

The sign in Waterstones today

Waterstones had been closed briefly but apparently has now been reopened.

The fault is affecting two postcodes and UK Power Networks says it has received more than 34 customer calls after a ‘fault occurred on a piece of electrical equipment’ It does not yet have an estimate for when the power will be back on.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said, “We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.

“We are working to give you a more specific time for when your power will be back on. As soon as we get an update from our engineers we will display a time.”

You can contact the company on 0800 31 63 105.