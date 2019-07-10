Major ongoing incident at Eastbourne cliffs

Emergency services responded to two incidents at Eastbourne cliffs this afternoon (July 10).

The Coastguard Helicopter, Eastbourne Lifeboat, and police were sent to the scene just after 11am today.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We received a report of a man falling from Beachy Head around 11.20am. A body was spotted by the coastguard helicopter shortly before 12.30pm and will be recovered in due course.

“Around the same time we received a report of a missing girl from Horsham who was thought to be in the Beachy Head area. She has subsequently been found.”