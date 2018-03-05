Major emergency search at Beachy Head

Emergency services were called to a search at Beachy Head last night (Sunday).

Police, the RNLI, coastguard and the coastguard helicopter were called to the area near the Belle Tout lighthouse after a ‘personal item’ was reportedly found at the edge of the cliffs at around 8.05pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “An extensive search was conducted of both the cliffs and water but nothing was found.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said crews were called after chaplains found an energy drink left on the edge and said a heat source was discovered on the beach below.

They said, “We sent two boats out there in horrible weather, they had a long look and nothing was found.”

Photo by Dan Jessup.