Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 29 - 31.

January 29:

Wesley Solway, 38, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of perfume, worth £171.28, from Boots at Eastbourne on December 28. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

Angelo Kyprianou, 32, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, the offence took place at Elms Road, Eastbourne, on November 15 last year. He pleaded guilty to stealing three dolls worth £29.97, from the Kids Stuff store at Eastbourne Arndale Centre on November 12. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 22 and released on bail with a condition not to enter the Arndale Centre.

January 31:

Billie Dellow, 21, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 5. The court made a community order with a 12 week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Angela Keeley, 37, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at St James Road, Eastbourne, on January 15. She also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for two offences of driving while disqualified. The court made a community order and fined her £80.

Daniel Jeapes, 30, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a red Fiesta car and to damaging a glass service door belonging to Pizza Hut. The offences took place at Seaside |Road, Eastbourne, on January 15. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of two kitchen knives in a public place, at Norfolk Drive, St Leonards, on January 15. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £710.50 in compensation. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘threats made and fear caused to others’.

Paul Harwood, 47, of Winton Way, Dymchurch, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 19 last year. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date and to being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for driving while disqualified. He was fined a total of £200.

Clark Masters, 30, of Faygate Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, imposed by the court, by sending a text message. The offence took place at Eastbourne between January 3 and January 7. He was fined £100.

William McIntyre, 50, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Braun electrical shaver worth £329.99 from Boots, Eastbourne, on September 18 last year. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £329.99 in compensation.

John Whibly, 42, of Clarendon Road, Hove, pleaded guilty to harassment by contacting a person many times over a short period of time or going to their address in person. The offence took place at Hailsham between August 31 and September 10. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £50.

