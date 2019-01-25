Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne area from January 16 - 21.

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 16 - January 21.

January 16:

Jason Hibbert, 31, of West View, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Marine Parade, Seaford, on December 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Claire South, 36, of Malvern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £26.92 from Co-op at Eastbourne on July 14 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jimmy Stonestreet, 27, from Downash, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to pay for petrol, in providing a false name and contact details, in order to make a gain of £40. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 21 last year. He was ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Benjamin Winborn, 30, of Percival Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 8. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Lismore Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years. He was fined £800 for the assault.

January 18:

Amy Clarke, 22, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour and threatening violence. The offence took place between October 1 and October 5 last year when she threatened violence against a couple, threatening to kill them, set fire to a house and damage a car. The threats were sent via voice mail and messages. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at the Embassy Club, Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on September 7. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

January 21:

Clinton Goodfellow 40, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothing worth £139.93 from TJ Hughes at Eastbourne on July 7 last year. He also indicated pleas of guilty to stealing an electric shaver, worth £300, from Boots at Eastbourne, on September 16 and to stealing alcohol, worth £147.50, from Waitrose, in Eastbourne on September 15, an electric toothbrush, worth £300, from Boots on September 17 and meat worth £145.76, from Marks and Spencers, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 8. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing champagne worth £117.50, from Co-op in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 13 and to stealing cheese, worth £46.20, from Tesco Express, Eastbourne on August 18. He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved multiple offences of drug-related theft, aggravated by previous convictions. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.