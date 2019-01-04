Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for December 19 - December 21:

December 19:

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Steven Reed, 48, of Hailsham Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Theobolds Road, Heathfield, on November 27 while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Andrew Richards, 48, of Dover Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Dittons Road, Polegate, on November 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 90 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Baillie Van Der Vlist, 21, of Eugene Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay, on July 14 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was banned from driving for one year.

Laura Gillett, 31, of the Furlongs, Alfriston, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat car on Pevensey Road, Polegate, on July 21, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned her from driving for three years.

James Lobb, 19, of Buckland Road, Seaford, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Ford Vehicle dangerously at Milton Street, Polegate, on July 25. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 16 and released on unconditional bail.

December 20:

Katy Mulley, 27, of Ratton Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 4. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 compensation.

December 21:

Lauryn Power, 63, of Reef Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 at Tesco car park, North Street, Hailsham, on November 13, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 108 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She also pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 at Waitrose car park, Vicarage Field, Hailsham on November 15, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 micrograms. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 14 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘serious offences of excess alcohol, with high readings, with one taking place whilst on bail and disqualified. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned her from driving for three years.